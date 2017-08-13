Play

Roberts nabbed four of six targets for 34 yards in Sunday's preseason win over the Colts

Roberts was Detroit's most targeted option in a game predominantly competed among second and third stringers. Roberts has reportedly taken some lumps in training camp, but the opportunity is there for him to step up as a red-zone threat for the Lions. Former first-round pick Eric Ebron has yet to live up to his billing with just seven scores in three seasons. Operating in Toledo's open attack, the big-bodied Roberts nabbed a whopping 16 touchdowns during his senior season and could find an early niche near the goal line.

