Lions' Michael Roberts: Reels in four passes in debut
Roberts nabbed four of six targets for 34 yards in Sunday's preseason win over the Colts
Roberts was Detroit's most targeted option in a game predominantly competed among second and third stringers. Roberts has reportedly taken some lumps in training camp, but the opportunity is there for him to step up as a red-zone threat for the Lions. Former first-round pick Eric Ebron has yet to live up to his billing with just seven scores in three seasons. Operating in Toledo's open attack, the big-bodied Roberts nabbed a whopping 16 touchdowns during his senior season and could find an early niche near the goal line.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...
-
Podcast: Zeke, Watkins reactions
Get our instant reactions to the latest on Ezekiel Elliott and Sammy Watkins on this episode...
-
Watkins can open up Rams offense
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Sammy Watkins becoming a bust
A mid-summer blockbuster trade sends Sammy Watkins' Fantasy value south -- but it doesn't necessarily...
-
Trades jolt Bills Fantasy values
The Bills dealt Sammy Watkins to Los Angeles and then traded for Jordan Matthews to replace...