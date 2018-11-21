Lions' Michael Roberts: Remains limited at practice
Roberts (shoulder) was a limited participant at Tuesday's practice, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Roberts has taken a step forward after missing Sunday's game against the Panthers and not practicing last week, but he shoulder issue continues to linger. Wednesday's practice participation should provide a better idea of how the 24-year-old's shoulder is recovering ahead of Thursday's game against the Bears.
