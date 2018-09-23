Roberts (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Roberts mysteriously popped up on the injury report Friday due to an unspecified knee injury, which evidently is severe enough to contain the second-year Toledo product to the sidelines Sunday. With Roberts out, Hakeem Valles will join Luke Willson and Levine Toilolo on the active roster, and all should have some sort of role in the offense.