Roberts caught all three of his targets for 48 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 32-21 win over Miami.

Roberts placed the Lions up by two scores in the third quarter when he broke outside for a four-yard touchdown, his second of the game. The Lions haven't enjoyed much production from the tight-end room this season, Luke Willson's six receptions leading the group, so Roberts warrants watching. The second-year pass-catcher has been hobbled by a knee injury, but has scored on three of his four targets this season. It's too early to get too excited, but Roberts did have a knack for finding the end zone in college, scoring 16 times during his senior season at Toledo. Seattle's revamped Legion of Boom awaits next Sunday.