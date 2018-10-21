Lions' Michael Roberts: Scores twice in win
Roberts caught all three of his targets for 48 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 32-21 win over Miami.
Roberts placed the Lions up by two scores in the third quarter when he broke outside for a four-yard touchdown, his second of the game. The Lions haven't enjoyed much production from the tight-end room this season, Luke Willson's six receptions leading the group, so Roberts warrants watching. The second-year pass-catcher has been hobbled by a knee injury, but has scored on three of his four targets this season. It's too early to get too excited, but Roberts did have a knack for finding the end zone in college, scoring 16 times during his senior season at Toledo. Seattle's revamped Legion of Boom awaits next Sunday.
