Roberts secured a spot on the Lions' 53-man roster, Kyle Meinke of MLive Media Group reports.

With Luke Willson (knee) dinged up and uncertain to be ready for Week 1, Roberts could be in store for a significant offensive role from the outset of the 2018 season. However, the Lions are expected to get a number of tight ends involved on a regular basis this year, so Roberts will likely be splitting time with blocking specialist Levine Toilolo and third-year Monmouth product Hakeem Valles.

More News
Our Latest Stories