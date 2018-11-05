Lions' Michael Roberts: Sees career-high four targets
Roberts caught one of four targets for 12 yards during Sunday's 24-9 loss to Minnesota.
While Roberts logged a career-high target total in the Lions' first game after trading wideout Golden Tate to the Eagles, it's not entirely certain the young tight end will continue to see this heightened level of attention going forward. After all, receivers Brandon Powell and TJ Jones, as well as fellow tight end Luke Willson, are also around to catch underneath passes, and weekly matchups could dictate their respective workloads. In any case, Roberts isn't a recommended fantasy option when Detroit travels to Chicago in Week 10 to take on a Bears defense that ranks top-10 in most statistical categories.
