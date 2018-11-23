Lions' Michael Roberts: Sees career-high six targets
Roberts caught three of six targets for 16 yards during Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Bears.
The positive to take away from this performance is that Roberts finished fourth on the team in targets and is now averaging over three looks per game over his last five appearances. The negative is that Roberts appeared to make a critical error in the closing minutes of the game by running a poor route in the end zone that led to the Bears' game-clinching interception. It'll be interesting to see if quarterback Matthew Stafford gives the second-year tight end a similar amount of attention when Detroit reconvenes for a Week 13 game against the Rams.
More News
-
Lions' Michael Roberts: Available Week 12•
-
Lions' Michael Roberts: Questionable for Thanksgiving Day•
-
Lions' Michael Roberts: Remains limited at practice•
-
Lions' Michael Roberts: Limited in practice Monday•
-
Lions' Michael Roberts: Not playing Sunday•
-
Lions' Michael Roberts: Unable to practice Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 12 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 12, including a breakout...
-
Week 12 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Injuries slowed him earlier in the season, but we've seen star potential from Marlon Mack....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
You drafted Aaron Rodgers thinking you would never have to sit him, but you might need to consider...
-
Week 12 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12