Roberts caught three of six targets for 16 yards during Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Bears.

The positive to take away from this performance is that Roberts finished fourth on the team in targets and is now averaging over three looks per game over his last five appearances. The negative is that Roberts appeared to make a critical error in the closing minutes of the game by running a poor route in the end zone that led to the Bears' game-clinching interception. It'll be interesting to see if quarterback Matthew Stafford gives the second-year tight end a similar amount of attention when Detroit reconvenes for a Week 13 game against the Rams.