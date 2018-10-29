Roberts was targeted once but did not record a catch during Sunday's 28-14 loss to Seattle.

Roberts continued to see attention near the goal line, but quarterback Matthew Stafford tried to force the ball into a tight window in the end zone and the lone pass sent Roberts' way ultimately fell incomplete. Having only topped one target in his four appearances this season, Roberts is nothing more than a low-floor, touchdown-dependent fantasy option entering a Week 9 matchup against Minnesota.