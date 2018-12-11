The Lions placed Roberts (shoulder) on injured reserve Tuesday.

It hadn't been revealed that Roberts got hurt in Sunday's 17-3 win over the Cardinals, but the lingering shoulder issue might have explained why he played only nine snaps, his fewest since Week 2. Before suiting up Sunday, Roberts' shoulder injury had prevented him from playing in two of the Lions' last three games. He'll now get an early start on the offseason and will aim to get his health in order ahead of the 2019 campaign, during which he could take on a more prominent role in Detroit's passing attack.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans

    Week 15's Big Questions

    After a wild Week 14, Fantasy players have questions. And our experts have answered to what...

  • usatsi-11816619-lamar-jackson-ravens-pregame-2018-1400.jpg

    Week 15 streamers

    Looking for a Week 15 streamer? Heath Cummings says a pair of rookies should deliver for you...

  • golden-tate-eagles.jpg

    Week 15 Cut List

    Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...