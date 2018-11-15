Roberts (shoulder) wasn't spotted on the field for the portion of Thursday's practice that was open to the media, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

With Roberts apparently trending toward his second straight absence from practice to begin the week, his availability for Sunday's game against the Panthers appears to be a major question mark. It's a somewhat concerning development with the Lions' other primary tight end, Luke Willson (shoulder), working back from an injury of his own that sidelined him for the Week 10 loss to the Bears. Willson at least appears to be further along in his recovery after practicing in a limited fashion Wednesday.