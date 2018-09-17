Roberts caught his only target for a 15-yard touchdown during Sunday's 30-27 loss to the 49ers.

It was a different story at tight end this week, as Luke Willson drew the start and ultimately wound up playing over 40 snaps (52 percent) while Levine Toilolo saw 22 (29 percent). Roberts, on the other hand, saw just seven snaps. The second-year player made the most of his limited action by finding a soft spot in the 49ers red-zone coverage, but it will continue to be difficult to trust Roberts going forward until he evolves into something more than an occasional goal-line target.