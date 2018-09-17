Lions' Michael Roberts: Snags first career touchdown
Roberts caught his only target for a 15-yard touchdown during Sunday's 30-27 loss to the 49ers.
It was a different story at tight end this week, as Luke Willson drew the start and ultimately wound up playing over 40 snaps (52 percent) while Levine Toilolo saw 22 (29 percent). Roberts, on the other hand, saw just seven snaps. The second-year player made the most of his limited action by finding a soft spot in the 49ers red-zone coverage, but it will continue to be difficult to trust Roberts going forward until he evolves into something more than an occasional goal-line target.
More News
-
Lions' Michael Roberts: Draws start at tight end•
-
Lions' Michael Roberts: Secures roster spot•
-
Lions' Michael Roberts: Not guaranteed to make team•
-
Lions' Michael Roberts: Struggling in practice•
-
Lions' Michael Roberts: Unavailable Wednesday•
-
Lions' Michael Roberts: Candidate to make second-year leap•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe in Callaway? Cook panic?
Heath Cummings takes a look at Week 2 and tells you what you should and shouldn't believe.
-
Week 2 reactions plus early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down the key story lines from Week 2, while giving a sneak preview of the...
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ben Roethlisberger didn't have a big Week 1 in Cleveland, but he's back in his comfort zone...