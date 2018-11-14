Lions' Michael Roberts: Still nursing shoulder injury
Roberts (shoulder) was a non-participant during Wednesday's walk-through practice, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Roberts was forced to exit Detroit's loss to the Bears in Week 10 due to a shoulder injury, and remained sidelined in Wednesday's walk-through due to the issue. With Luke Willson (shoulder) also nursing an injury, Levine Toilolo could enter Sunday's game against the Panthers as the Lions' only healthy tight end.
