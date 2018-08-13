Roberts is struggling at training camp, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Initially hoping to push Luke Willson for a starting job, Roberts hit a bump with a minor leg injury at the beginning of August and reportedly hasn't done much since returning to practice. He was held without a catch on one target in Friday's preseason opener against the Raiders, shortly after being listed in the No. 2 slot (behind Willson) on Detroit's first depth chart of the year. Roberts may largely end up limited to special teams work, as blocking specialist Levine Toilolo could join Willson in two-TE formations.

More News
Our Latest Stories