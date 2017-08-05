Lions' Michael Roberts: Struggling with ball security
Roberts has struggled with ball security throughout the first week of training camp, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.
Roberts, the Lions' third-round draft pick, dropped the first pass thrown to him in Friday's mock game before fumbling the ball on his very next target. While there's no doubting his potential after Roberts snagged 16 scores last year at Toledo, he's unlikely to be any sort of factor on offense his rookie year if he can't hang onto the ball.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Landry, Parker, Stills OK with Moore
Ryan Tannehill (knee) could be lost for the season, which would likely make Matt Moore the...
-
August Dynasty rookie rankings
After one of his favorite rookie receivers was sidelined before even taking a snap, Heath Cummings...
-
Training Camp Believe It or Not
Everyone is selling something at the start of training camp, and Heath Cummings tries to help...
-
Podcast: Third-year breakouts
Reacting to Ryan Tannehill’s injury and discussing some potential breakout wide receivers on...
-
Twelve-team PPR mock draft
As expected, receivers and pass-catching running backs dominated this CBS Sports staff mock...
-
How to watch preseason
With the preseason starting up with Thursday's Hall of Fame game, Chris Towers presents five...