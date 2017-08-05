Roberts has struggled with ball security throughout the first week of training camp, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Roberts, the Lions' third-round draft pick, dropped the first pass thrown to him in Friday's mock game before fumbling the ball on his very next target. While there's no doubting his potential after Roberts snagged 16 scores last year at Toledo, he's unlikely to be any sort of factor on offense his rookie year if he can't hang onto the ball.