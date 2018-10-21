Roberts (knee) is active for Sunday's Week 7 tilt against the Dolphins.

The 2017 fourth-round pick will be in uniform for the first time since Week 2. Roberts' sole catch this season has gone for a 15-yard touchdown, and with the lack of explosive options at the position for Detroit, he likely has as much of a chance as starter Luke Willson of making an impact. However, the majority of the Detroit air attack will continue to run through the top receiver trio of Golden Tate, Marvin Jones and Kenny Golladay against the Dolphins.

