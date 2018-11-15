Roberts (shoulder) didn't practice Thursday.

Roberts' absence was forecast when he wasn't seen at the part of Thursday's session open to the media. The second-year tight end missed out on a chance to carve out a role with starting TE Luke Willson (shoulder) sidelined Week 10 at Chicago, suffering a shoulder injury of his own during that contest. Considering Roberts hasn't made an appearance on the practice field this week, Friday's injury report could include the final word on his availability for Sunday's contest against the Panthers.

More News
Our Latest Stories