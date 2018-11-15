Lions' Michael Roberts: Unable to practice Thursday
Roberts (shoulder) didn't practice Thursday.
Roberts' absence was forecast when he wasn't seen at the part of Thursday's session open to the media. The second-year tight end missed out on a chance to carve out a role with starting TE Luke Willson (shoulder) sidelined Week 10 at Chicago, suffering a shoulder injury of his own during that contest. Considering Roberts hasn't made an appearance on the practice field this week, Friday's injury report could include the final word on his availability for Sunday's contest against the Panthers.
More News
-
Lions' Michael Roberts: Sitting out another practice•
-
Lions' Michael Roberts: Still nursing shoulder injury•
-
Lions' Michael Roberts: Exits game with shoulder injury•
-
Lions' Michael Roberts: Increased role expected Sunday•
-
Lions' Michael Roberts: Sees career-high four targets•
-
Lions' Michael Roberts: Shut out by Seahawks•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 11 things to know
Heath Cummings has everything you need to know for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Nobody expected Phillip Lindsay to be the best rookie running back in Denver this season, but...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Alex Collins is among several running backs that Jamey Eisenberg has high expectations for...