Lions' Michael Roberts: Unavailable Wednesday
Roberts was not present for Wednesday's practice session due to a leg injury, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Roberts is considered a candidate to earn a larger role with the offense in 2018 with some rather unsavory options available at the tight end position. His campaign for playing time will hit a temporary halt following a leg injury suffered Monday, though the extent of the issue has yet to hit the airwaves. When healthy, expect Roberts to resume his pursuit of additional offensive snaps after playing 221 last season.
