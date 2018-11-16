Lions' Michael Roberts: Will not play Sunday
Roberts (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Panthers.
Roberts was unable to practice in any capacity this week. The Toledo product sustained the injury in last week's game against the Bears. Roberts had seen some increased work while fellow tight end Luke Willson (shoulder) nursed an injury of his own, logging over 30 offensive snaps in each of his last two games.
More News
-
Lions' Michael Roberts: Unable to practice Thursday•
-
Lions' Michael Roberts: Sitting out another practice•
-
Lions' Michael Roberts: Still nursing shoulder injury•
-
Lions' Michael Roberts: Exits game with shoulder injury•
-
Lions' Michael Roberts: Increased role expected Sunday•
-
Lions' Michael Roberts: Sees career-high four targets•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 11, including two of his...
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are rapidly approaching. What will it cost you to make one...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 11 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
TNF Recap and latest news
The Packers' stars showed out on Thursday night, but there wasn't much room for anyone else...