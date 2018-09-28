Roberts (knee) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Roberts' lack of availability is no surprise, given that the second-year tight end has not returned to practice since sitting out Week 3's win over the Patriots. As long as Roberts remains sidelined, Luke Willson, Levine Toilolo and Hakeem Vales should continue to split snaps at the tight end position.