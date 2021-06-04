Warren signed a contract with the Lions on Friday, NFL reporter Aaron Wilson reports.
Warren went undrafted last year before signing a UDFA deal with the Eagles. He bounced around the league and made one appearance with Washington as a rookie. He joins another crowded young backfield in Detroit, so it would likely require a strong showing from him in camp to hold on to a roster spot.
