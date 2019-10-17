Lions' Mike Daniels: Can't practice Thursday
Daniels (foot) did not practice Thursday.
Daniels hasn't practiced in any capacity this week. He'll have one more opportunity to upgrade his practice participation before Sunday's tilt against the Vikings, but he currently appears on track to miss a third consecutive game.
