Daniels (foot) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against Philadelphia.

Daniels was forced to leave the game in the second quarter, and as evidenced by this news, is dealing with an injury serious enough to keep him out. With the veteran sidelined, Kevin Strong will likely continue to operate on the defensive line. It's likely the team will have an official call on Daniels' status following the game or in the coming days.

