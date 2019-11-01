Daniels (foot) is considered doubtful to suit up against the Raiders on Sunday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Daniels logged a trio of limited practice sessions this week, but it appears as though he's trending towards a fifth straight absence. Expect Kevin Strong and John Atkins to see rotational snaps at defensive tackle once again Week 9.

