Daniels recorded his first sack of the season in Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Bears.

Daniels received his first game action since Week 3 after missing five games with a foot injury. The veteran's time comes at a crucial time in Detroit's season, as they sit at 3-5-1 with their season on the ropes. Daniels and the rest of the Lions' defensive line will be tasked with slowing down a high-powered Dallas offense in Week 11.