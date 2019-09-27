Play

Daniels (foot) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Daniels was unable to practice all week since he was spotted in a walking boot and crutches after Sunday's win over the Eagles. It remains unclear what sort of recovery timeline Daniels is facing with the foot injury, so consider him week-to-week for now.

