Lions' Mike Daniels: Ruled out vs. Kansas City
Daniels (foot) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Daniels was unable to practice all week since he was spotted in a walking boot and crutches after Sunday's win over the Eagles. It remains unclear what sort of recovery timeline Daniels is facing with the foot injury, so consider him week-to-week for now.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 WR Preview: Injury audibles?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 4 including...
-
Week 4 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 4 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 4, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 RB Preview: Michel a sit?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 4 at running back, including...