Daniels (arm) was placed on injured reserve Monday, Chris Burke of The Athletic reports.

Daniels left this past Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers with an arm injury, and the Lions will shut him down for the year. The longtime Packer finishes his first season in the Motor City with 10 tackles and a sack over nine games. Daniels is an unrestricted free agent in March.

