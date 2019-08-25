Daniels totaled two tackles during Friday's preseason game against the Bills.

The Lions opened the game in a 3-4 set with Daniels as a starter alongside Damon Harrison and A'Shawn Robinson. However, neither Trey Flowers (coach's decision) or Da'Shawn Hand (arm) were available to play, so it's hard to say if Daniels is slated for a starting role when the regular season rolls around.

