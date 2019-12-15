Play

Daniels exited Sunday's game against the Buccaneers with an arm injury.

The 30-year-old played a season-high 53 defensive snaps last week but sustained the injury during the first half Sunday. John Atkins and Frank Herron could see increased work at defensive tackle while Daniels is sidelined.

