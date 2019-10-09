Daniels (foot) won't participate in Wednesday's practice, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.

It appears the bye week wasn't enough to get Daniels back onto the practice field, and he's trending toward his second straight absence. However, he'll have extra recovery time with a Monday night game versus the Packers on tap, so the first official injury report won't be revealed until Thursday.

