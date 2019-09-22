Daniels (foot) had a walking boot and crutches following Sunday's win over the Eagles, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

The initial tests didn't show any broken bones in Daniels' foot. However, the team may conduct more tests on Daniels to see how long he'll need to sit out. The Lions' next game is Week 4 versus the Chiefs.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories