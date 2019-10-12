Daniels (foot) was ruled out for Monday's game against the Packers.

Daniels won't get a revenge game yet against the team that cut him this summer. In fact, it looks like he has a long way to go after not practicing all week. With A'Shawn Robinson (knee) also questionable, Damon Harrison and Kevin Strong could both be used heavily Monday.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories