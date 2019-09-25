Lions' Mike Daniels: Won't practice yet
Daniels (foot) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Daniels sported a walking boot and crutches following this past Sunday's win over the Eagles, so it's not surprising that he's being held out of practice early in the week. Still, Daniels doesn't have any broken bones and the team hasn't ruled him out for Week 4's game versus the Chiefs, so he'll look to get onto the practice field by Friday to have a chance at suiting up.
