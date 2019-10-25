Daniels (foot) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Daniels was able to return to practice as a limited participant Thursday and Friday, but it wasn't enough to give him a chance to play Sunday. It will be the veteran defensive lineman's fourth consecutive absence due to the foot issue. Kevin Strong and John Atkins should work as rotational defensive tackles for the Lions in Week 8.

