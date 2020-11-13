Ford (hip) was a full practice participant Thursday after being limited Wednesday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

The Southeast Missouri State standout has made two appearances for the Lions thus far this season, with Week 9's workload of 17 special-teams snaps constituting his greatest involvement of the 2020 campaign. A leg injury kept Ford on injured reserve between Sept. 9 and Oct. 14, with a Week 7 appearance against the Falcons marking his season debut. Ford has yet to field a snap on the defensive side for Detroit this season, after registering a combined six starts at cornerback between 2018 and 2019.