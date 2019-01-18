Lions' Mike Ford: Enters offseason with hurt shoulder
Ford injured his shoulder during the fourth quarter of the Lions' season finale against the Packers, Tim Twentyman of the team's official site reports.
Ford wasn't signed to the active roster until 11 games into the season, but the undrafted rookie wound up playing a sizable role for Detroit down the stretch, seeing at least 47 defensive snaps in five of seven contests to end the year. He finishes with 25 tackles and one pass breakup in seven contests. Ford is under contract with the Lions for another season and will look to build upon his inaugural season stat line in 2019.
