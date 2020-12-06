site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Lions' Mike Ford: Exits Sunday's contest
RotoWire Staff
Dec 6, 2020
Ford was removed from Sunday's win over the Bears with a back injury.
The 25-year-old was considered questionable to return but never appeared to retake the field. Ford finished the contest with two tackles and should have his status updated once the
Lions return to practice later this week. More News
