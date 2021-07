Ford will compete for the starting nickel cornerback job in training camp, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Ford has logged just 78 snaps at slot cornerback since joining the Lions as an undrafted free agent in 2018, but he reportedly logged the majority of the first-team reps there during June's minicamp. However, Ford wil need to fend off free-agent acquisition Corn Elder this summer in order to secure a spot in the starting lineup come Week 1.