Lions' Mike Ford: Out with possible concussion
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Ford exited Sunday's game against the Panthers to be evaluated for a concussion.
Ford had one tackle before his exit was announced early in the second half. The 25-year-old will need to clear the concussion protocol before returning to the field if the concussion is confirmed.
