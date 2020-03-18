Ford will remain with the Lions after the team placed a contract tender on the exclusive rights free agent Wednesday, Justin Rodgers of the Detroit News reports.

Ford played in a variety of situations for the Lions in 2019, playing 252 special teams snaps and another 166 on defense. The 24-year-old produced 12 tackles (11 solo) and two pass breakups in 15 games. He'll likely return to the same role for 2020 as he had last season should he make the roster.