Ford (foot) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Titans.
Detroit's depth in the secondary will be depleted for the remainder of the afternoon should Ford prove unable to return, as the Lions find themselves in a tightly contested game in the second half. Ford garnered a season-high 24 defensive snaps last Sunday in a loss to Green Bay after fielding a combined 14 snaps on the defensive side over his first five appearances of the year. Injuries to Jeff Okudah (groin), Desmond Trufant (hamstring) and Darryl Roberts (hip) had already depleted Detroit's depth chart on the back end coming into Week 15.