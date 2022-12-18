site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Lions' Mike Hughes: Available against Jets
RotoWire Staff
Hughes (illness) is active for Sunday's game at the Jets, Rich Cimini of ESPN reports.
After coming down with an illness Thursday, Hughes appears set to play in Week 15. He should rotate behind Jeff Okudah and and Will Harris on Sunday.
