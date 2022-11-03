site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Lions' Mike Hughes: Full participant Wednesday
Hughes (knee) was a full participant in practice Wednesday.
Hughes was ruled out for Week 8 against Miami due to a knee injury, but he was back at full strength for Wednesday's practice session. He's racked up 22 tackles (15 solo) through six contests in 2022.
