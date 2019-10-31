Lions' Mike Jackson: Heads to Detroit
Jackson signed a contract with the Lions on Wednesday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Jackson was drafted during the fifth round by the Cowboys in April but failed to make the season-opening roster and has since been on the team's practice squad. The 22-year-old should provide secondary depth for the Lions with Tracy Walker (knee), Darius Slay (hamstring) and Amani Oruwariye (knee) dealing with injuries.
