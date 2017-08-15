Lions' Mike James: Moved to IR
James (concussion) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.
James had missed the past week of practice due to a concussion. He's likely stuck on IR through the end of the season, barring an injury settlement.
More News
-
Lions' Mike James: Sitting out of practice•
-
Lions' Mike James: Inks future contract with Lions•
-
Mike James: Waived by Bucs•
-
Buccaneers' Mike James: Three touches in Week 10 victory•
-
Buccaneers' Mike James: Will be increasingly relied on going forward•
-
Buccaneers' Mike James: Ready to help Bucs in latest tenure•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Podcast: Risky Round 2 RBs
Is this the year to wait on running backs? Check out our comprehensive preview of the running...
-
Potential preseason sleepers
Kenny Golladay went from unknown to Fantasy sleeper after his two-touchdown game, but he's...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...
-
Preseason: RB playing time battles
There's no need to overreact to one week of preseason football, but with running back competitions...
-
Sleepers: Better pick than Zeke
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and came up...
-
Miller, Hyde losing touches
Last year, Lamar Miller averaged 21.4 touches per game and Carlos Hyde had 18.8 touches per...