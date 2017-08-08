Lions' Mike James: Sitting out of practice
James sat out of practice Tuesday with a problem that has hindered him for almost a week, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Every training camp and preseason snap will is crucial for James to make the team, as he's up against Ameer Abdullah, Theo Riddick, and possible goal-line back Zach Zenner. This injury will likely continue to slim down his chances of making the team.
More News
-
Lions' Mike James: Inks future contract with Lions•
-
Mike James: Waived by Bucs•
-
Buccaneers' Mike James: Three touches in Week 10 victory•
-
Buccaneers' Mike James: Will be increasingly relied on going forward•
-
Buccaneers' Mike James: Ready to help Bucs in latest tenure•
-
Buccaneers' Mike James: Totals 20 yards of offense in 2016 debut•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Watch our 2-QB mock draft LIVE!
Our CBS Sports staff has a 2-QB mock draft LIVE at 2 p.m. ET. Follow along as we make each...
-
Looking into early ADP numbers
In our first ADP review, Jamey Eisenberg points out that players like Marshawn Lynch, Spencer...
-
Setting up a keeper or Dynasty league
So you're thinking about diving into dynasty or keeper leagues? Great! Here's what you need...
-
Podcast: How do Dolphins adapt?
Do the Dolphins running backs and wide receivers gain or lose value with Jay Cutler’s sign...
-
Powell only Jets asset left standing
Quincy Enunwa's career-year just turned into a nightmare. With the Jets receiver cupboard bare...
-
Robby Anderson now a sleeper?
With QUincy Enunwa headed to the IR Heath Cummings digs deep to try to find a relevant Jets'...