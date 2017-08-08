Lions' Mike James: Sitting out of practice

James sat out of practice Tuesday with a problem that has hindered him for almost a week, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Every training camp and preseason snap will is crucial for James to make the team, as he's up against Ameer Abdullah, Theo Riddick, and possible goal-line back Zach Zenner. This injury will likely continue to slim down his chances of making the team.

