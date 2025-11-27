Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Lions' Miles Frazier: Activated from PUP list
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
The Lions activated Frazier (knee) from the reserve/PUP list Wednesday.
Frazier remains listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Packers. The fifth-round rookie offensive lineman has been sidelined the first 12 weeks of the season and is still waiting to make his regular-season NFL debut.