Frazier (knee) was designated to return from the reserve/PUP list Wednesday, Richard Silva of The Detroit News reports.

Frazier has missed the Lions' first eight games this season due to a knee injury, but it now appears he's nearing a return. The Lions now have 21 days to activate the rookie offensive lineman to the active roster before reverting to the reserve/PUP list, and he's likely to operate as one of Detroit's top reserve guards once fully healthy.