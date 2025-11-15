Lions' Miles Frazier: Ruled out Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Lions have ruled out Frazier (knee) for Sunday's game against the Eagles.
Frazier continued to be a limited participant in practice all week and hasn't shown enough progression in his injury to be activated off the PUP list. His next opportunity to make his NFL debut will be Week 12 against the Giants on Sunday, Nov. 23.
