The Lions placed Frazier (undisclosed) on the reserve/PUP list Tuesday.

The rookie fifth-round pick did not participate in training camp practice due to an undisclosed injury. The nature and severity of Frazier's injury isn't clear, but by starting the regular season on the PUP list, he'll be forced to miss at least four games, making Week 5 against the Bengals on Sunday, Oct. 5 the earliest he can make his NFL regular-season debut.