Play

Killebrew (concussion) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

Killebrew sat out last week's loss to the Bears due to the concussion, but he was able to clear the concussion protocol to practice fully Thursday and Friday. The 26-year-old should serve his usual role on special teams for the Lions.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories